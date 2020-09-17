YEE (YEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $158,484.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. YEE has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $158,484.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, Huobi and DEx.top. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, DEx.top, OKEx, CoinTiger, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

