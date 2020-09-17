Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $403,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,077. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $115.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

