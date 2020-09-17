Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Zealium has a total market cap of $11,050.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zealium has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001471 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,471,529 coins and its circulating supply is 14,471,529 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

