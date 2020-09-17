Zel One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00537980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00075652 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056521 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,629,950 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

