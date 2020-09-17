Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Up 7.6%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.80. 2,833,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,017,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.97.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.