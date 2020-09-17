Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 676,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 795,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Zynex alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.