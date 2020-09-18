-$0.02 EPS Expected for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 156.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 335.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

