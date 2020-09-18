$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 475,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit