$0.19 EPS Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,373,000 after buying an additional 475,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

