-$0.65 EPS Expected for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 183,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

