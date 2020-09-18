$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Jabil reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

JBL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 4,805,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,463. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after buying an additional 7,561,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,053,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Jabil by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 620,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

