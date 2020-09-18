1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 325,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 217,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.