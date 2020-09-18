4NEW Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,626.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $14,086.77 and approximately $4,626.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00249067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01482667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00222731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000717 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

