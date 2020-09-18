Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$2.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

Several research firms recently commented on AAV. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market cap of $338.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.