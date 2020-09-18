Aeron Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $356,305.55 and approximately $3,356.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

