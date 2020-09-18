AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Insider Sells C$23,625.00 in Stock

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) insider Yvan Ambeault sold 1,250 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$23,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,648.40.

Yvan Ambeault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Yvan Ambeault sold 1,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.98. AirBoss of America Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

