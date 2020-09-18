Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AQN. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

