Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Liana Turrin Sells 4,928 Shares

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$276,965.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$882,435.45.

Liana Turrin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Liana Turrin sold 3,000 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.14, for a total value of C$156,426.00.

AIF stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.97. 1,375,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 170.34. Altus Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$33.18 and a 52 week high of C$56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.43.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.8993054 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

