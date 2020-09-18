Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of AMSF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 347,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 92.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170,047 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Amerisafe by 242.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amerisafe by 413.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

