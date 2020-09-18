Analyzing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) & California International Bank, N.A. (NASDAQ:CAIB)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.57 $199.74 million $1.98 5.97 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.42%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

