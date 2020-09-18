ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Cap Achieves $782,099.99

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $782,099.99 and $137.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

