Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of research firms have commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $315,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

