Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. 5,787,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,055. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

