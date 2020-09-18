Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of BTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 2,408,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,544. The company has a market cap of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.07. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. The business had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on BTE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.72.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
