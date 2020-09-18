BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.98. 1,777,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 621.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BCE by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth about $41,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

