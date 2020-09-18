Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.90. 3,951,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.28. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1,326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,622,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,219,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

