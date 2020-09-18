BitClave Tops 1-Day Volume of $180.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BitClave token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Bibox. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $109,929.70 and $180.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitClave has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044713 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.68 or 0.04565449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00055465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035022 BTC.

BitClave Profile

CAT is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

