BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0419 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $16,097.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00024499 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,195,386 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.