BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. 133,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 334,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 47,988 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.