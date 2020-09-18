BLOCKv 24-Hour Volume Tops $802,606.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $802,606.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.