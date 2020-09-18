Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 18.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s stock price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 17,322,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 3,889,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

