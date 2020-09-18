Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.31. 1,981,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,394. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 414,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,242 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit