Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.31. 1,981,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,394. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,472,000 after acquiring an additional 414,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,242 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

