Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 286,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,759 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 429,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.46. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

