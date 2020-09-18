Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.62.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

