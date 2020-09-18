Brokerages Set Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $248.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,858.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,902,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,705,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

