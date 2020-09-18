California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CALB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 23,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,585. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

