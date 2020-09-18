California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CALB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 23,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,585. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit