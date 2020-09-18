Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 1,054,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,176. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

