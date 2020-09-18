Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 534,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.47. Canon has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Canon presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 538,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 411,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

