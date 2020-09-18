CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $20,947.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.01484709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00223994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

