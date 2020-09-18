Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 898,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CDR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

