CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 74.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CEPU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. 132,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,443. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.