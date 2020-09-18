Centrality Price Tops $0.0756 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $88.20 million and $58.17 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,486,192 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

