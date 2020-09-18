Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMCM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 516,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,497. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit