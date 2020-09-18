Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CMCM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 516,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,497. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

