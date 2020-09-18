ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $56.51 and last traded at $55.31. 2,352,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 665,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,690 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $5,066,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,552 shares of company stock worth $58,035,347 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.