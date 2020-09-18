Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. 11,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.