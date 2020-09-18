Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $23.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

CSSE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.38. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,316. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

