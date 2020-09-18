Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $307,998.06 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002924 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $307,998.06 and approximately $306.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00249256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01484294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00223090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,556 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

