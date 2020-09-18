Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 64,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

XEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 3,451,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

