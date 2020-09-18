Cindicator (CND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,374.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $46,374.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 863.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043400 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.04498504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.