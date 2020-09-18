Civic 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.78 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. Civic has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.01482540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00234343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

