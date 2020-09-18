CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,482. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

